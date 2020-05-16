STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MSMEs have debt pile of Rs 5 lakh crore against Rs 3 lakh crore credit line: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari’s was a ballpark estimate as there are no firm figures yet amid the Centre pegging its dues to the MSMEs at under Rs 10,000 crore.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free credit line for the MSMEs was a headline-grabbing announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, a day later her colleague Nitin Gadkari put it in perspective as he quantified the stress the sector is currently undergoing — a whopping Rs 5 lakh crore in unpaid dues.

Those sitting on the dues pile include Central and state governments as also state-run firms and large corporations. Also, Gadkari’s was a ballpark estimate; there are no firm figures yet. For its part, the Centre pegged its dues to the MSMEs at under Rs 10,000 crore.

Responding to questions on this at a press conference here on Friday, Sitharaman was quick to point out that Gadkari had referred to dues from large corporates, too, and not just states and the Central government. Her expenditure secretary TV Somnathan added that dues from Central ministries, including defence, railways and central PSUs for the MSMEs was less than Rs 10,000 crore.

Gadkari had on Thursday disputed official estimates of dues on the MSME Samadhan portal and told a news channel, “the exact data (on dues to MSMEs) is not available. It (the data) is coming from state governments and major industries and other agencies… It will be more than Rs 5 lakh crore.”

The official estimate of unpaid dues to the MSMEs on the portal were around Rs 10,906 crore, with Central government and the PSUs run by it owing Rs 2,329 crore, states and their PSUs owing Rs 2,542 crore and private businesses and individuals owing Rs 6,035 crore.

The minister has for some time been trying to pursue the case of unpaid bills of small businesses. He had last month proposed a Rs 1 lakh crore revolving fund, which could be used to guarantee payment of outstanding dues of Central and state governments and PSUs besides major corporations.

Push for early tax refund

Officials said Gadkari is lobbying North Block to fast-track tax refunds to MSMEs within eight days to put the sector back on its feet

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Nitin Gadkari MSME dues MSME scheme Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan MSME credit line
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp