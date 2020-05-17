STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government has identified 'champion sectors' for hand-holding of various investments: Official

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra shared that the way a corporate or an investor engages with various state government departments or central government departments will be simplified.

Published: 17th May 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra

DPIIT secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has identified "champion sectors" including leather, gems and jewellery, renewable energy, pharma and textiles, to provide hand-holding for investors with a focus on improving India's manufacturing capabilities, a top official said.

Asserting that India must regain its rightful place in manufacturing, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said the whole world not only India has ceded the manufacturing space to a particular geography, in an apparent reference to China.

Mohapatra said that we need to focus a lot of domestic manufacturing, not only how to strengthen it, but how to encourage our domestic investors.  "We have identified a few champion sectors. I expect that you would see a lot of policy announcements, a lot of hand-holding, a lot of championing of various investments in the coming months," the DPIIT Secretary said, adding that these include leather, gems and jewellery, solar, renewables, pharmaceutical and textiles.

He also emphasised upon having "a lot of policy predictability in India so that policies are not changed from budget to budget or from event to event". The DPIIT Secretary shared that the way a corporate or an investor engages with various state government departments or central government departments will be simplified and expedited.

Addressing a webinar organised by ASSOCHAM on Saturday, he said the immediate task was to "regain where we left prior to when the lockdown started". The DPIIT functions under the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guruprasad Mohapatra Champion sectors DPIIT Investment handling ASSOCHAM
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp