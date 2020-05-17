STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown 4.0: Hotel, restaurant players seek relaxations in green and orange zones

The apex hospitality association has proposed that hotels and restaurants in green zones be allowed to operate at 100 per cent and in orange zones at 50 per cent capacities.

Published: 17th May 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hotel and restaurant players on Saturday urged the government for giving relaxation for the sector during 'lockdown 4.0', at least in green and orange zones, that will help mitigate hardships faced by the industry.

The apex hospitality association has proposed that hotels and restaurants in green zones be allowed to operate at 100 per cent and in orange zones at 50 per cent capacities, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said in a statement.

"Even today, containing the spread of the virus remains the country's priority. But we also have to take into account that the hospitality and tourism industry employs over 4.3 crore people. They are relying for their survival. Every lockdown extension is making it difficult for us to keep people employed and to sustain."

"Since the government is relaxing operations for several industries to keep the wheels of economy moving, we are hoping that it allows our industry some relaxation too," FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Due to the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is staring at a potential job loss of around 3.8 crore, which is 70 per cent of the total workforce.

"According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), as many as 7.5 crore travel and tourism jobs are at risk worldwide, one in eight of them are in India. We hope to resume operations and adhere to all the safety measures and follow the compliances strictly. We stand united with the government for eradicating the virus and together we will show the way to the world in achieving this," Kohli added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0 Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp