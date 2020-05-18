Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal resume non-essential deliveries in red zones; await state orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce companies including Amazon India and Flipkart have resumed delivering non-essential products to all the pin codes across the country except containment zones as more clarity is sought from the state governments on classification of zones.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs( MHA) advisory on Sunday excluding non-essentials delivery by e-commerce platforms from the prohibited list, the online marketplaces have started accepting orders for these products from pincodes across red zones too.

Non-essential products constitute a majority of e-commerce sales in India amounting to $35 billion in 2019. The e-tailers said that they welcome the central government's announcement on allowing them to operate fully and will adhere by all the guidelines and help meet customers' requirements.

Flipkart told The New Indian Express in an email that the decision will be key in helping the MSME community restore their businesses in collaboration with the online marketplaces. It added that the company will work in close coordination with various state governments while awaiting clarity from them on the delineation of orange, red, green and containment zones.

"We welcome the efforts by the governments at the Centre and States in progressively charting out a lockdown exit plan and allowing e-commerce to serve the consumers with their varied product needs in all the classified zones, except containment zones. As a marketplace e-commerce player, we believe that the new guidelines also give us an opportunity to boost the MSME community and help them to restore their businesses faster and support livelihood in the country.

"Post the Government of India's guidelines on Sunday evening, we are awaiting the advisories from different states. We will continue to work in accordance with the directives from the Government and local authorities while serving customers, sellers through our safe supply chain," a Flipkart spokesperson said, while replying to an emailed query.

Snapdeal said the platform is gearing up to supply its entire range of products to their millions of customers.

"At Snapdeal, we are ready and equipped to now start serving customers all across India - in red, green and orange zones - by providing them access to the entire selection of millions of products. This is also the moment that will enable lakhs of medium and small online sellers to start rebuilding their businesses as they serve the needs of users in cities and towns across India," Snapdeal said.

