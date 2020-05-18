STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Aluminium Company takes security automation a step ahead

According to the firm, it is rapidly deploying state-of-the-art technology across all functions and security automation is a step in this direction.

Project estimated to cost of Rs 99.6 crore, including a Central grant of Rs 33.44 crore will enhance the industrial competitiveness of aluminium industry.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aluminium and power sector company Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) has launched an automated Centralised Security Operations Centre (CSOC) in order to enhance security for its operations and workers.

According to the firm, it is rapidly deploying state-of-the-art technology across all functions and security automation is a step in this direction. "In the wake of COVID-19, smart technology innovations deployed at BALCO have been playing a major role in ensuring business continuity as well as ensuring that all protocols laid out for social distancing are being adhered to," the company said in a release.

"Safety and security of our people and assets is of paramount importance to us. BALCO has been one of the early adopters in India to explore the field of smart technologies in its security set-up. These investments and skills further bolster the culture of safety that we have meticulously fostered," said CEO and director Abhijit Pati.

