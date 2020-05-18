E-retailers resume non-essential start deliveries in red zones; await state orders on 'zones'

Bismah Malik By

BENGALURU: E-commerce companies including Amazon India and Flipkart have resumed delivery of non-essential goods to all the pin codes across the country except in containment zones, even as they have sought more clarity from state governments on classification of zones.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory on Sunday excluding non-essential goods delivery by e-commerce platforms from the prohibited list, the online marketplaces have started accepting orders for such products from red zones as well.

Non-essential products, which constitute a majority of e-commerce sales in India, amount to USD 35 billion in 2019. The e-tailers said they welcome the Central government’s announcement, and that they will adhere by the guidelines.

Amazon told The New Indian Express that the decision will be crucial in helping the MSME community to restore their businesses in collaboration with online marketplaces. The company will work in close coordination with various state governments, it said, adding that it is awaiting clarity from them on delineation of orange, red, green and containment zones.

"We welcome efforts by the Central and state governments in progressively charting out a lockdown exit plan and allowing e-commerce firms to serve consumers with their varied product needs in all the classified zones, except containment zones. As a marketplace e-commerce player, we believe that the new guidelines also give us an opportunity to boost the MSME community and help them to restore their businesses faster and support livelihood in the country. Post the Centre’s guidelines (on Sunday), we are (now) awaiting the advisories from different states," a Flipkart spokesperson said in reply to an emailed query.

Meanwhile, another major e-commerce player, Snapdeal, said that the platform is gearing up to supply its entire range of products to its millions of customers. "At Snapdeal, we are ready and equipped to now start serving customers all across India — in red, green and orange zones — by providing them access to the entire selection of millions of products. This is also the moment that will enable lakhs of medium and small online sellers to start rebuilding their businesses as they serve the needs of users in cities and towns across India," Snapdeal said.

