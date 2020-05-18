STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan Motor launches SUV Kicks' facelift edition in India; prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh

According to Nissan, the new version offers 'the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class-leading X-tronic CVT transmission'.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks facelift

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nissan Motor on Monday launched the facelift edition of its compact sports utility vehicle, Kicks, in India with seven variants in both manual and X-tronic CVT edition at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh.

The company, in a release, also announced the opening of booking for its latest offering. "As part of our BS-VI upgrade, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class-leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high-value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premiumness," said Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava.

The new Kicks includes features such as vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control system, and a hill start assist, and cruise control, among others, the company said.

The latest version of the compact SUV also comes with standard two years or 50,000 km warranty that can be extended up to five years or one lakh km at an attractive price besides free road-side assistance subscription for two years available in over 1,500 cities, Nissan Motor India said.

Nissan will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package at a starting price of Rs 2,099 per year, according to the release, adding that the all-new Kicks will be available in total seven variants, including two options in automatic.

