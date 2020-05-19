STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel launches work from home solution for businesses

Airtel Business serves over 2,500 large enterprises along with 5 lakh-plus micro, small and medium enterprises.

Published: 19th May 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airtel Business on Monday launched 'Work@Home' solutions for enterprises, and said that the offering is geared to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, said in a statement that the solution enables a secure and seamless 'office-like experience at home' by offering connectivity, collaboration tools and security as an integrated solution, at a time when work for home has become the new normal for millions of Indian professionals.

"Airtel Work@Home comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows business to customise their own plans," it said.

Airtel Business Director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said, "These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working." For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal, he said.

"Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B (business-to-business) customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," he said.

In addition, Airtel said it is offering priority 4G network to all its platinum corporate postpaid customers and voiceover Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage.

Airtel Business serves over 2,500 large enterprises along with 5 lakh-plus micro, small and medium enterprises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Airtel Business Work from home
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp