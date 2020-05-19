Airtel launches work from home solution for businesses

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Airtel Business on Monday launched 'Work@Home' solutions for enterprises, and said that the offering is geared to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

Airtel Business, the business-to-business arm of Bharti Airtel, said in a statement that the solution enables a secure and seamless 'office-like experience at home' by offering connectivity, collaboration tools and security as an integrated solution, at a time when work for home has become the new normal for millions of Indian professionals.

"Airtel Work@Home comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows business to customise their own plans," it said.

Airtel Business Director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said, "These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working." For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal, he said.

"Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B (business-to-business) customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," he said.

In addition, Airtel said it is offering priority 4G network to all its platinum corporate postpaid customers and voiceover Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage.

Airtel Business serves over 2,500 large enterprises along with 5 lakh-plus micro, small and medium enterprises.