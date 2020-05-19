STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exceptional charges take Airtel Q4 loss to Rs 5,237 crore

The telco's earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization, taxes and exceptional items stood at Rs 10,301.5 crore.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Exceptional charges arising from legal disputes drew away a substantial portion of Bharti Airtel's earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. With net exceptional charges consequently aggregating to Rs 7,004 crore, the telecom operator registered a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the quarter. 

It had recorded a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore for the corresponding period of last year. 

Setting these exceptional charges aside, however, the company's operational metrics recorded robust growth during the quarter. Average revenue per user (ARPU)--a metric of profitability--soared from Rs 123 in the quarter ended December, 2019 to Rs 154. Its consolidated net revenues grew over 15 per cent year on year to reach Rs 23,722.7 crore. 

With recent tariff hikes beginning to reflect on revenues, the company also noted that its earnings before tax have turned positive for its India business. It's digital TV business grew 16.9 per cent year on year, while the enterprise unit Airtel Business saw revenues rise 12.4 per cent. 

The telco's earnings from operations before depreciation, amortization, taxes and exceptional items stood at Rs 10,301.5 crore, a growth of 54 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of last year. 

However, the company has recognised several exceptional charges during the period, the biggest of which was a Rs 5,642 crore charge recognised toward a One-Time Spectrum Charge (OTSC) demand from the Department of Telecom (DoT) running to over Rs 8,400 crore.

The case is currently pending before the courts. Airtel also recognised an exceptional charge of Rs 870.6 crore arising from interest on pending Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities. The matter is still to be disposed off by the Supreme Court. 

Reflecting the sharp descent into losses the company had seen over the past year, it posted a net loss of Rs 32,183.2 crore for the financial year 2019-20. Its total revenues for the FY stood at Rs 87,539 crore. 

