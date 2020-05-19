STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth loans sanctioned by PSBs during March 1-May 15

State-owned banks launched an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers in the last week of March, soon after the lockdown was announced.

Published: 19th May 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned banks have sanctioned about Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth loans to various sectors including MSME, agriculture and retail between March 1 and May 15 when businesses were reeling under the impact of COVID-19 crisis.

Loans sanctioned at the end of May 8 stood at Rs 5.95 lakh crore. "Loans worth over Rs 6.45 lakh crore were sanctioned by PSBs during March 1" May 15 for 54.96 lakh accounts from MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors; A notable increase compared to the Rs 5.95 lakh crore sanctioned as of May 8," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

"Public Sector Banks sanctioned over Rs 1.03 lakh crore as emergency credit lines & working capital enhancements in the period March 20 to May 15, which is a substantial increase over the Rs 65,879 crore that had been sanctioned up to May 8," she said.

State-owned banks launched an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers in the last week of March, soon after the lockdown was announced.

Under the scheme, the banks provide an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

Besides, banks have offered a 3-month moratorium on loan repayment till May 31 as per the RBI guidelines.

With the government extending the nationwide lockdown up to May 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months, according to experts.

It is high time that businesses are given at least one quarter of business operations before asking them to start addressing the loan obligations, said Indiforward's Executive Director Abhishek Chauhan.

An additional three-month moratorium by RBI is absolutely necessary both in the interest of businesses and the financial sector, he added.

In March, RBI had allowed a three-month moratorium on repayment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020.

"With the lockdown now extended up to May 31, we expect RBI to extend the moratorium by three months more," SBI's research report Ecowrap said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME RBI Reserve Bank of India Coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp