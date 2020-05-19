STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth loans sanctioned by PSBs during March 1-May 15, about Rs 50,000 crore in a week

State-owned banks launched an emergency credit line to provide funds to its existing MSME and corporate borrowers in the last week of March, soon after the lockdown was announced.

Published: 19th May 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Public sector banks have sanctioned about Rs 50,000 crore in the past one week to various sectors including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), agriculture and retail, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In all, between March 1 and May 15, banks lent Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth of loans to businesses notwithstanding the ongoing lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. A week before, or as on May 8, banks sanctioned a total Rs 5.95 lakh crore to borrowers.

“Loans worth over Rs 6.45 lakh crore were sanctioned by PSBs during March 1 to May 15 for 54.96 lakh accounts from MSME, Retail, Agriculture & Corporate sectors; A notable increase compared to the Rs 5.95 lakh crore sanctioned as of May 8,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Sitharaman, PSBs sanctioned over Rs 1.03 lakh crore as emergency credit lines and working capital enhancements between March 20 and May 15, which she said was a substantial increase over the Rs 65,879 crore that had been sanctioned up to May 8.

In late March, soon after the lockdown announcement, State-run banks launched an emergency credit line to existing MSME and corporate borrowers to provide an additional line of credit of 10 per cent of the existing fund based on working capital limits, subject to a maximum of Rs 200 crore.

Besides, banks have offered a three-month moratorium on loan repayments till May 31 as per the RBI guidelines, which experts believe may be extended for another three months.

Fast-tracking loan sanctions Rs 6.45 lakh crore worth loans were extended to businesses by public sector banks between March 1 and May 15

Rs 5.95 lakh crore worth loans were sanctioned to borrowers by PSBs till May 8

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME RBI Reserve Bank of India Coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp