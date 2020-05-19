STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Will continue to engage with Centre for revival of auto sector: Wadhera

The Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus has not set aside any direct benefit to address the auto sector, hit by a general economic slowdown and the Covid-19 situation.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Automobile, vehicles, manufacturing, auto sector

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The auto industry would continue to engage with the Union government and seek its direct intervention for revival of the sector, said Rajan Wadhera, president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), after the government concluded announcement of the contours of its Aatma Nirbhar Bharat economic stimulus package on Sunday.

The Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus has not set aside any direct benefit to address the auto sector, hit by a general economic slowdown and the Covid-19 situation.

SIAM has had several engagements with the Centre earlier, where specific suggestions were made for demand stimulus, including GST cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent for a limited period, and an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy.

SIAM welcomed the focus towards MSMEs, NBFCs and the agriculture sector. “The agri-sector package may benefit the auto sector indirectly in the medium-term, but the Indian automotive industry needed an immediate stimulus to boost demand, which has not happened,” he said.

Indian automotive industry supports employment of more than 3.7 crore people and contributes to 15 per cent of GST amounting to Rs 1,50,000 crore every year, according to SIAM. The sector was already facing an unprecedented challenge with 18 per cent de-growth last year. As per SIAM’s assessment on the Covid-19 impact on vehicle demand this fiscal, Indian auto sector could de-grow -22 to -35 per cent across various segments, if the overall GDP growth is at 0-1 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM Auto industry
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp