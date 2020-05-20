STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bike taxi booking app Rapido resumes operations in 39 cities

The company said it will keep updating customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions via in-app notifications.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:48 PM

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bike-taxi service provider Rapido on Wednesday said it has resumed normal operations in 39 cities across 11 states, following the new guidelines announced by the government for lockdown 4.0.

"For now, our bike taxi services will be operational in the green and orange zones as the services cannot be extended to the containment zones as per the lockdown guidelines," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, ‘captains' or drivers need to install the Aarogya Setu app before they go on-duty to start accepting orders and have been asked to wear a mask at all times as well as carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets.

Captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitise their bikes at regular intervals, especially sanitise the pillion seat before on boarding customers.

Meanwhile, after every ride, customers can give feedback about wearing a mask or captains not using sanitizer.

