STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices rise amid global uncertainty, silver gains

The June contract of gold on COMEX was at $1,752 per ounce, higher by 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

Published: 20th May 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Gold prices in India rose on Wednesday amid the economic uncertainty and the gains in prices of the yellow metal in the global markets.

Currently, the June contract of Gold on the MCX is trading at Rs 47,275 per 10 gm, higher by Rs 225 or 0.48 per cent from its previous close.

The June contract of gold on COMEX was at $1,752 per ounce, higher by 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

Bachhraj Bamalwa, a Kolkata-based jeweller, said that as the economic scenario is not stable globally, investors are moving towards gold. Investors generally turn to gold in times of uncertainty as it is considered as a safe haven asset.

However, Bamalwa, who is also a former Chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, noted that due to the restrictions and lockdown globally to combat the COvid-19 pandemic, there is not much demand in the physical markets, including the major jewellery manufacturing industries of Italy and Turkey. The major demand is coming from the international gold exchange traded funds (ETFs).

In the domestic spot market, the yellow metal is currently trading at around Rs 48,900 per 10 gm, against the previous closing level of Rs 48,500, he said.

On Monday, both in the spot and futures market, gold touched record levels of Rs 49,700 and Rs 47,980 per 10 gm, respectively, before slipping from the highs.

Silver futures also surged on Wednesday. The July contract of silver on the MCX is currently trading at Rs 49,450 per kg, higher by Rs 629 or 1.29 per cent from its previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold Gold prices
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp