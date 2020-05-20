STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal Enfield recalls 15,200 units of three models in overseas markets to replace a brake part

The company is recalling Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles after discovering a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in some specific countries.

Published: 20th May 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 03:12 PM

The Royal Enfield Bullet bike. (Image Courtesy: www.royalenfield.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling 15,200 units of three models across the UK, Europe and Korea to replace a brake part.

The company is recalling Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles after discovering a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in some specific countries, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters, it added.

This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action, the company, which is part of Eicher Motors, said.

While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, the company has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action, it added.

"This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required," Royal Enfield said.

In a later phase of the service action, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year, it added.

"The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships," the two wheeler maker said.

