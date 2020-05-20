STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Stimulus package fails to involve banks as frontline warriors in economic revival: Satish Marathe

Sitharaman had announced a series of measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help the economy.

Published: 20th May 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "fails to involve" banks in the economic revival process, a member of the Reserve Bank of India's central board said on Wednesday.

The stimulus package is "imaginative and forward looking, yet fails to involve banks as frontline warriors in revival of economy," Satish Marathe, a member of RBI's central board, said in a social media post.

Sitharaman had announced a series of measures following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to help the economy.

Marathe shared a viewpoint from analysts at rating agency Crisil's research wing, which is sceptical about the near-term benefits of the package to make his point.

He said the three-month moratorium offered for loan repayments announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is "not enough" and also listed out other expectations for the benefit of the banking sector.

These include relaxations in non performing asset (NPA) and provisioning, he said.

Marathe, who has been deeply associated with the cooperative banking sector, said all these "norms need to be part of the stimulus for putting India once again on the growth trajectory".

It can be noted that industry bodies have also been pitching to the RBI for relaxations on aspects like moratorium, NPA recognition and provisioning.

The package announced by Sitharaman has been termed as "maximum bang for the minimum buck" by an analyst for the very low impact on the fiscal math and dependence on other factors like guarantees to achieve the impact.

According to estimates, its fiscal impact varies from 1-2 per cent of the GDP, while Modi had mentioned that the measures will entail a stimulus close to 10 per cent of the GDP.

However, most of the analysts have welcomed the long-term potential of the moves, especially the long awaited reforms, but have been sceptical about its short-term impact on growth.

Many analysts believe the Indian GDP will contract despite the stimulus package, with some pegging the decrease in the economy at as high as 5 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Satish Marathe Financial package Economic package Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp