Vivo says production on, 2 construction workers found corona negative

NOIDA: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday said that its manufacturing unit in Kasna, Greater Noida, never stopped production since its reopening on May 9, and the two third-party construction workers at one of its upcoming sites who were earlier found corona positive have now been tested negative in fresh lab tests.
The company said that no worker at the Vivo factory has been found Covid-19 positive to date.
"As per the latest lab test reports that came in today, both the workers have been found COVID negative," the company told IANS.
The two construction workers were earlier misdiagnosed at the construction site of the new vivo manufacturing plant which is 15 kms away from the operational factory and managed by a third-party construction company.
Vivo said the operational facility continues to abide by all prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety and wellbeing of its current 3,000 employees (30 per cent of total workforce capacity) that continue to work at the Greater Noida facility.
"Health and safety of our employees and partners are of paramount importance to us. No vivo employee has tested positive till date and the company are taking all precautionary measures and adhering to all government guidelines," Nipun Marya, Directory - Brand Strategy, vivo India, told IANS.
Vivo said it continues to adhere to work from home for all their head offce staff while resuming production with 30 per cent capacity at their manufacturing facility.
"Furthermore, to ensure business continuity for offline partners, we will be addressing the demand for smartphones across the country by leveraging an innovative lead generation platform to help consumers connect with retailers from the comfort of their homes," the company informed.
Earlier, at least eight workers at the Greater Noida factory of Chinese smartphone brand OPPO were found corona positive, leading to all operations being suspended till further notice.
An OPPO India spokesperson said that they had done Covid-19 testing for more than 3,000 employees, for which test results were awaited.
