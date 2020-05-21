Ather energy set for expansion to 8 cities soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy, which currently has presence in Bengaluru and Chennai, will soon expand its footprints to eight new cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. This was part of the company’s expansion plan it announced during the unveiling of Ather 450X earlier this year. According to Ather Energy, the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus spread has not affected its plans. It has already resumed operations in its Chennai and Bengaluru units.

“We are slowly opening up our retail stores and offices and are hoping that some semblance of normalcy will be achieved in the coming months. We have a lot of work ahead of us, to expand pan-India over the coming months, and thankfully, the lockdown has not affected those timelines dramatically,” said Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy.