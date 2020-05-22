STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' press conference

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced a string of measures that will help the economy recover from the COVID-19 impact.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

RBI governor, RBI, Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das held a press conference on Friday, his third in two months, and has announced a slew of measures to combat the pandemic that is slowing down the economy. 

Here are the top five key takeaways from the presser: 

  • Repo rate cut by 40 basis points, Repo rate down to 4% from 4.4%

  • GDP Growth in 2020 to Remain in Negative in 2021

  • Volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 per cent this year

  • Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half, but will ease out in the second half

  • Agricultural sector has offered a ray of hope 

  • The biggest blow came from private consumption slump with consumer durables production falling 33 percent in March 2020

  • RBI Governor says India seeing collapse of demand; electricity, dip in petroleum product consumption; fall in private consumption

  • Group exposure limit for lenders to corporate raised to 30% from 25%

  • RBI increases export credit period to 15 months from 1 year 

  • RBI governor concluded the presser saying the top bank is vigilant and ready to do whatever it takes to tackle the unknown future

