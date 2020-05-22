10 key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' press conference
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced a string of measures that will help the economy recover from the COVID-19 impact.
Published: 22nd May 2020 11:11 AM | Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:11 AM
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das held a press conference on Friday, his third in two months, and has announced a slew of measures to combat the pandemic that is slowing down the economy.
Here are the top five key takeaways from the presser:
Repo rate cut by 40 basis points, Repo rate down to 4% from 4.4%
GDP Growth in 2020 to Remain in Negative in 2021
Volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 per cent this year
Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half, but will ease out in the second half
Agricultural sector has offered a ray of hope
The biggest blow came from private consumption slump with consumer durables production falling 33 percent in March 2020
RBI Governor says India seeing collapse of demand; electricity, dip in petroleum product consumption; fall in private consumption
Group exposure limit for lenders to corporate raised to 30% from 25%
RBI increases export credit period to 15 months from 1 year
RBI governor concluded the presser saying the top bank is vigilant and ready to do whatever it takes to tackle the unknown future