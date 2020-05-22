STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Class action lawsuit against IT major Infosys dismissed in US

As previously announced, in October 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court against the company and certain of its current and former officers.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (Photo | AP)

Techies at Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A US Court has dismissed the class action lawsuit which was filed by Schall Law Firm on behalf of entities/ persons who purchased the Company’s publicly traded securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019. 

"The complaint which was filed in the Eastern District of New York was dismissed by the plaintiff on May 21 without any prejudice," Infosys informed exchanges in a filing. 

The lawsuit had alleged that the Infosys violated US federal securities laws.

The complaint was filed after two whistleblower letters accused Infosys CEO of indulging in accounting malpractices to show huge profits. 

The law firm accused Infosys of violating the 10 (b), 20 (a) Sections of Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10 b-5 promulgated there under by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US-based law firm has asked all investors who purchased the company's securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019 and faced losses over $100,000 to contact them before December 23, 2019. Infosys has also been accused of making improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profits.

"CEO Salil Parekh skipped standard reviews of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny. In fact, the company's finance team was pressured to hide details of these deals and other accounting matters from auditors and the company's board of directors. Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Infosys, investors suffered damages," the law firm said in a statement. 

In March, Infosys said that the probe by the USCEC into the whistleblower allegations is over and that the tech firm does not anticipate any further action by the regulator. This was after an audit committee set up by Infosys said that it did not find any merit into the accusations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys class action lawsuit US
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp