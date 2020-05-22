STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google Pixel 4a likely to be launched on July 13

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company's annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

google, google logo

Google logo

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is reportedly planning to launch Pixel 4a, the next Pixel series smartphone, on July 13.

According to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider and serial leakster, said the Pixel 4a is expected to only arrive in just black and barely blue colours.

He also said that the upcoming phone will not come with 5G support.

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company's annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is unclear whether the search engine giant will hold an online launch event for the Pixel 4a or not.

In terms of specifications, the device is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB non-expandable internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display is, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi. It is also worth noting that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate - not 90Hz.

The phone has been tipped to start selling at $399.

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel 4a specs
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp