STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Income Tax department issues refunds of Rs 26,242 crore since April

The refund process has been further expedited at a greater pace since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement made in the 'Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' last week.

Published: 22nd May 2020 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tax department on Friday said it has issued I-T refunds of Rs 26,242 crore to 16.84 lakh taxpayers since April as part of efforts to hasten refund process for making liquidity available with people and firms to deal with COVID-19 crisis.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said 16,84,298 tax assesses have received refunds between April 1 and May 21.

Income-tax refund of Rs 14,632 crore to 15,81,906 assesses and corporate tax refund amounting to Rs 11,610 crore to 1,02,392 assesses have been processed during this period, the CBDT said in a statement.

The refund process has been further expedited at a greater pace since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement made in the 'Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' last week.

"We are not delaying (refund). We are not sitting over it. I am giving it to you now because money is required now and it should reach now. I didn't mention even then tax refund money has not gone into our calculation in claiming what we are giving as a stimulus," she had said.

The CBDT has released a sum of Rs 2,050.61 crore in the previous week ended on May 16 to 37,531 income tax assesses and a sum of Rs 867.62 crore to 2,878 corporate tax assesses, it said.

"While in this week ended on May 21, i.e., between May 17-21 another 1,22,764 income tax assesses were refunded Rs 2,672.97 crore and 33,774 corporate assesses including trusts, MSMEs, proprietorships, partnerships, etc. were issued refunds worth Rs 6714.34 crore, totalling the amount refunded as worth Rs 9387.31 crore to 1,56,538 tax assesses," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax IT COVID Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp