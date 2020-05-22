STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industrial credit growth slips to negative terrain

Within industry, of the total outstanding credit of Rs 28 lakh crore as on March 29, 2020, infrastructure accounted for over Rs 10 lakh crore, or 36%.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industrial credit, which has been on a weak footing for much of last year, finally gave up with credit growth entering a negative territory for the first time since September 2017.

For the quarter ended December 2019, industrial credit growth contracted 0.8%, which in turn decelerated overall bank credit growth for the fourth successive quarter last December, according to RBI. On a fortnightly basis, bank credit declined by Rs 21,010 crore.

Within industry, of the total outstanding credit of Rs 28 lakh crore as on March 29, 2020, infrastructure accounted for over Rs 10 lakh crore, or 36%. But, the segment has been in a severe slump and has been registering a decline in credit disbursements for some time. Within infrastructure, the power sector comprised over half at Rs 5.6 lakh crore followed by telecom, roads and others.

Strangely, while the power sector, too, was witnessing a negative growth, roads was barely scraping through, followed by telecom sector that saw a rather healthy credit growth last fiscal.

Some of the other major sectors that saw slow credit offtake include gems & jewellery, electronics, food processing industries, and textiles.

According to RBI, private sector banks led the credit expansion with their share in the total credit successively rising to 36% in December 2019 compared with 30% two years ago.

However, credit growth among metropolitan branches decelerated to 5.2% during the December quarter from 14.7% growth a year ago, while bank branches in rural, semi-urban and urban areas maintained double-digit credit growth.

The share of private non-financial firms in total credit declined to 25.8% (28.4% a year ago) whereas, for individual borrowers, it increased to 40.3% (37.3% a year ago); the share of female borrowers in total loans also increased marginally, the central bank said.

POOR SHOW

Bank credit growth down for the fourth successive quarter in December 2019, year-on-year
At -0.8% industrial credit growth moved to negative territory for first time after September 2017
Personal loans segment continued to grow at a robust pace of 17.1%
Private banks led credit expansion, accounting for 35.7% share in Dec 2019 from 32.2% a year ago
Share of private non-financial companies in total credit declined to 25.8% from 28.4% a year ago
But for individual borrowers, it increased to 40.3% against 37.3% a year ago

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Industrial credit RBI Negative territory
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp