HIL Ltd to supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran to control locust invasion

The External Affairs ministry has approached HIL for manufacturing and supply of this commodity to Iran.

Published: 24th May 2020 05:16 PM

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer of farmland, an area the size of almost 250 football fields, regional authorities say. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned HIL Ltd will supply 25 tonnes of pesticides to Iran to control locust, the government said on Sunday.

"HIL is now in the process of production and supply of 25 tonnes Malathion Technical for supply to locust control programme to Iran under Government to Government arrangement," an official statement said.

The External Affairs ministry has approached HIL for manufacturing and supply of this commodity to Iran.

Despite logistics and other challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown, HIL (india) Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertlizers, ensured timely production and supply of pesticides for farming community.

  The company has exported 10 tonnes of fungicide Mancozeb to Latin American country Peru and another 12 tonnes will be exported in the next one week.

HIL has also signed an agreement with the agriculture ministry for the supply of Malathion Technical to Rajasthan and Gujarat for locust control programme.

HIL had manufactured and supplied 67 tonnes of Malathion Technical till last week.  HIL supplied malathion technical to municipal corporations for dengue and chikungunya control programme.

During the lockdown period till May 15, 2020, HIL produced 120 tonnes of Malathion Technical, 120.

40 tonnes of DDT Technical, 288 tonnes of DDT 50 per cent, 21 tonnes of HILGOLD (water soluble fertiliser), 12 tonnes of Mancozeb Fungicide for exports and 35 tonnes of different agrochemical formulations.

These are used in the agriculture and health sectors.

