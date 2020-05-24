STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Larsen and Toubro Infotech says COVID-19 to impact business in first half of FY21

The company will try to minimise the impact on profit margin through various moves, he said, without giving any guidance on numbers for 2020-21.

Published: 24th May 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI L&T Infotech (LTI) feels the COVID-19 pandemic will impact business in the first half of the fiscal, but it will not resort to employee retrenchment even as it seeks to protect profit margin, a top company official said.

Different tools, including reducing subcontracted staff and deferring capital expenditure plans, will be deployed to protect margins, LTI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Jalona told PTI.

A lot of information technology (IT) companies have voiced concern about the business impact of COVID-19 pandemic as economic activity slows down across the world, leading companies to spend less or defer spending on IT front.

LTI posted a 12.9 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 427.5 crore, on the back of a 21 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 3,110 crore.

"In the March quarter, the impact of COVID was only in the last two weeks. The full impact will be seen in Q1, and we feel Q1 and Q2 business will surely be impacted," Jalona said, pointing out specifically to difficulties which may come out of oil and gas and manufacturing sectors.

The company will try to minimise the impact on profit margin through various moves, he said, without giving any guidance on numbers for 2020-21.

LTI is postponing its capital expenditure plans to save cash and has also started renegotiating contracts, wherever possible, including on supply of manpower, he said.

Currently, over 98 per cent of staff is operating from home and almost all the key delivery milestones are being met, Jalona said, adding that the wellbeing of the employees is the top priority.

The company is deferring wage hikes by six months, he said, specifying that the revised salaries will set in from January 2021 as against the usual practice of having reviews from July.

When asked if the company plans to go for employee retrenchment, Jalona said it will not resort to any actions which will be viewed as being adverse by the employees.

He said LTI wants to protect its margins amid the turbulence, and will resort to other moves, apart from capex reductions and renegotiating contracts, to achieve the objective.

Jalona said utilisation will be impacted because of the difficulties on the business front, which will put pressure on margins.

He said that the company may look at reducing the number of subcontracted staff which works for the company in other locations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Larsen and Toubro Infotech COVID 19 business
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp