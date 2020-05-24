STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will work with Indian government on data privacy issues: Zoom

Zoom, meanwhile, said that it takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously.

A billboard of Zoom app. (Photo| AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Popular video conferencing platform Zoom has said that it is actively engaging with the Indian government on data privacy and security issues, adding  that it is ready to share information with the authorities concerned to help them make “informed decisions”. The statement comes after the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond on a plea seeking a ban on Zoom. The petition alleged that the video conferencing app still has no “end-to-end encrypted calls and doesn’t run on a secure network”.

The plea also alleges that the Zoom app has a bug that can be misused intentionally to acquire information of users by third parties and that the Indian government has been made aware of the issue by the nodal cyber security agency. The SC has  asked the Centre to respond to the plea within four weeks and has made Zoom Video Communications respondents in the case.

Zoom, meanwhile, said that it takes its users’ privacy, security, and trust extremely seriously. “We have been focused on enhancing our commitment to security and privacy under our 90-day plan announced April 1, and have made significant progress.” 

It added that the app has undergone exhaustive security reviews at user, network and data center layers and is actively engaging with the Indian government to provide them with any information they need to make informed decisions. “In India, we’ve been proud to help businesses, government agencies, communities, school teachers, and other users stay connected,” Zoom said. Despite the security concerns, Zoom has been among the most downloaded apps recently, with worldwide numbers crossing 131 million, of which 18.2 per cent came from India. 

