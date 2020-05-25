STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharti Airtel promoter to raise USD 1 billion through equity: Sources

Bharti Telecom holds around 41 percent stake in Bharti Airtel, while foreign promoter entities own 21.46 per cent stake in the telecom firm.

Published: 25th May 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to raise USD 1 billion through equity sale to become debt-free, according to a source aware of the development.

The promoter firm Bharti Telecom plans to dilute 2.75 per cent stake with floor price of Rs 558 per share through secondary placement.

"Bharti Telecom has roped in JP Morgan for the raising USD 1 billion by selling 150 million equity shares at a price of Rs 558 per cent per unit. It is a discount of six per cent on closing price of Rs 593.2 apiece as on May 22," the source told PTI.

The USD 1 billion raise will make the promoter of Bharti Airtel debt-free.

Bharti Telecom holds around 41 percent stake in Bharti Airtel, while foreign promoter entities own 21.46 per cent stake in the telecom firm.

Public shareholders have around 37 per cent stake in the company.

Sunil Bharti Mittal and his family own around 52 per cent stake in Bharti Telecom.

The deal is expected to close by this evening, the source said.

Bharti Airtel Bharati telecom equity sale
