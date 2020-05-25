STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Central Board of Indirect Taxes clears Rs 11,052 cr GST refund claims since April 8 

In a tweet, the CBIC said it is "committed to ensuring liquidity to GST taxpayers especially MSME sectors during the lockdown".

Published: 25th May 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Monday said it has sanctioned GST refund claims worth Rs 11,052 crore in 47 days.

In a tweet, the CBIC said it is "committed to ensuring liquidity to GST taxpayers especially MSME sectors during the lockdown".

The tweet added that 29,230 refund claims amounting to Rs 11,052 crore disposed of between April 8-May 24, the CBIC added.

Refunds have been sanctioned while ensuring work from home, it added.

The finance ministry had on April 8 said that to provide relief during COVID-19 it has been decided to issue all pending GST and custom refunds which would benefit around 1 lakh business entities, including MSME.

The total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore, it had said.

The CBIC had earlier asked its field officers to avoid asking for physical submission of documents from entities who are claiming GST and Customs refunds and instead use official email for all communication.

The CBIC had said that the decision to process pending refund claims has been taken with a view to provide immediate relief to the taxpayers in these difficult times even though the GST Law provides 15 days for issuing acknowledgement or deficiency memo and total 60 days for disposing off refund claims without any liability to pay interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Board of Indirect Taxes CBIC GST GST refund
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp