Ikea resumes online service, provides contactless experience

The Click & Collect service ensures minimal contact between co-workers and customers during the delivery of the products from the store.

Published: 25th May 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ikea, Ikea India

Ikea's delivery team would prepare the order for the customers to pick the products up from the 'Click & Collect' station in the stores car parking area. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ikea India, a part of the Ingka Group, has restarted its online service with its newly introduced 'Click & Collect', a safe and contactless shopping experience, here.

The contactless shopping experience has been introduced as per latest the government guidelines in view of COVID-19, the Swedish furniture-maker said in a press release on Monday.

The Click & Collect service ensures minimal contact between co-workers and customers during the delivery of the products from the store, the release said.

Customers can order Ikea products on its website, pay online and select the 'Click & Collect' service option when checking out, it said.

Ikea's delivery team would prepare the order for the customers to pick the products up from the 'Click & Collect' station in the stores car parking area.

The team would notify the customer by text or e-mail when they could come over to the store and collect what they had ordered.

Manager of the Hyderabad store of Ikea, Aurelie Raimon said, We are excited to meet our customers in Hyderabad again.

With our new 'Click & Collect' offering, many people can buy their favourite home furnishing products in a safe and convenient way.

" "Safety and security of our co-workers and customers are our top priority and all measures have been put in place to enable safe shopping and a safe working environment, in line with our own internal standards and government guidelines," Raimon said.

