Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Gujarat plant 

The facility, which rolls out two models, Baleno and Swift, currently has an installed production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum.

Published: 25th May 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki showroom

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat has resumed manufacturing operations after having suspended work for over two months due to coronavirus lockdown.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.

The company has been informed by SMG that it would re-start production of vehicles from the May 25, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

SMG had suspended production at the Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant on March 23 to check the spread of COVID-19.

The facility, which rolls out two models, Baleno and Swift, currently has an installed production capacity of 5 lakh units per annum.

MSI has already commenced operations at its two plants in Manesar and Gurugram.

Both the plants have an installed capacity to produce over 15.5 lakh units per annum.

The  Gurugram facility rolls out models like S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ignis and Super Carry light commercial vehicle.

The Manesar plant, on the other hand, produces high selling models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Ertiga and Baleno.

TAGS
Maruti Suzuki MSI Gujarat Maruti Swift COVID-19 Coronavirus National lockdown
