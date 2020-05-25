Money problem?  It’s all in your financial conduct

PV Subramanyam By

In all my financial interactions — be it planning for clients, training, teaching or writing — people have come to me with a problem that they think is unique. In all the financial problems, I am able to find a pattern. Believe it or not, people more often than not choose the problem by their behaviour. It is easy for me to find a pattern and say, “Well, you chose your problem, did you not?”

Your financial problems would have been caused by some (or all) the following financial behaviours:

Not planning: The single biggest problem for most people is that they just do not plan their finances. Even if they are not happy about the results of what they have done so far, they do not change the way things are done.

Overspending: Many people with not very high incomes have very high ambitions. This problem is mostly because the salesmen in most shops do not tell you the price of a product, they only tell you the EMI, so that anything from a plasma TV to a luxury home on the outskirts of the city is made to look cheap. After all, at Rs 2,899 a month, does a plasma TV not look cheap?

Not talking finance at home: Children are kept away from finance topics at the dining table. Finance is perhaps the second taboo topic at home! So, many children grew up without knowing how much of a sacrifice their parents have gone through to educate them.

Parents spending on education and marriage: There are just too many kids out there who believe that they need to worry about savings, investment and life insurance only by the age of 32-plus. This means that your father, father-in-law, or a bank loan has funded your education and marriage. Kids should take on financial responsibility at a much younger age than what is happening currently.

Marriage between financially incompatible people: Most marriages under stress are actually under financial stress. Either the husband or the wife is from a rich background and the other partner cannot understand or cope with the spending pattern. It is necessary to match people financially before marriage.

Delaying saving for retirement: “I am only 27 years old, why should I think of retirement” seems to be a very valid refrain for many 32-year-olds! For every year that you delay in investing, you will have to save a greater amount at a later point in your life. Till the age of 32 it might be feasible for you to catch up, but after sometime, the amount that you need to save for retirement just flies away.

Very little life insurance: With all the risks of life style, travel, etc, illness and premature death are common. We all have classmates who had heart attack at the age of 32, but still pretend that we do not need life or medical insurance.

Not prepared for medical emergencies: Normally, big emergencies — financially speaking — are medical emergencies. Being unprepared for them by not having an emergency fund is quite common.

Lack of asset allocation: Risk is not a new concept; but it is a difficult concept to understand. At 3k index, people were afraid of the market. Now everybody and his aunt want to be in the equity market, and there are enough advisors who keep saying, “Equity returns are superior to debt returns.” This is true but with a rider — “in the long run”. So, there could be a much larger allocation to equity at higher prices to make for the time missed out earlier.

Falling prey to financial pitches: The quality of pitches has improved! Aggressive young kids are recruited by brokerage houses, banks, mutual funds and life insurance companies. And all these kids are selling mutual funds, life insurance, portfolio management schemes, structured products, et cetera.

Buying financial products from obligated persons: This is perhaps one of the worst things you can do in your financial life. A friend, relative, neighbor or colleague who has been doing something else suddenly becomes a financial guru because they have become an agent! You are saddled with a dud product for life!

Financial illiteracy: Most people do not wish to know or learn about financial products. They simply ask, “Where do I have to sign?” So, buying a mutual fund is easier than buying life insurance!

Ignoring small numbers for too long: What difference will it make if I save Rs 1,000 a month? Well, over a long period, it could make you a millionaire! So, start early and invest wisely. It will make you rich. That is the power of compounding.

Urgent vs important: Most expenses, which look urgent, are perhaps not so important. A shirt or shoe at a sale, that luxury item that was being offered at 30 per cent discount is such an example. These small leakages are all reducing the amount of money you will have for the bigger things like education or retirement.

Focusing too much on money: Money is no longer a commodity to buy things. It is a scorecard of one’s life. That will cause stress, and yoga might help. However, if you will seek a branded yoga teacher so that your friends think you have arrived, yoga itself can cause financial stress!

