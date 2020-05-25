STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

P-note investments see a surge in April

The value of P-note investments in Indian capital markets — equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives — stood at Rs 57,100 crore in April, while it was at Rs 48,006 crore at the end of March.

Published: 25th May 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Investments made using participatory notes (P-notes) in India’s bourses rose to Rs 57,000 crore as of April this year. This rise happened after such investments fell to a 15-year low at the end of March.P-notes are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to those overseas investors who wish to participate in the equity or debt markets without registering themselves directly.

The value of P-note investments in Indian capital markets — equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives — stood at Rs 57,100 crore in April, while it was at Rs 48,006 crore at the end of March.The figure at March-end was the lowest level of investment since October 2004, when the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets stood at Rs 44,586 crore.

The lower figure was a direct result of uncertainty in the capital markets over the impact of coronavirus on India’s economy and was in line with trends in the global markets.Several rating agencies have forecast India’s GDP to shrink by near 5 per cent this year.

SEBI data showed that of the total Rs 57,100 crore invested through the P-notes route till April, Rs 46,165 crore was invested in equities, Rs 10,619 crore in debt, Rs 177 crore in the derivatives segment and Rs 139 crore in hybrid securities.

Analysts said that India was not the only market impacted by FPIs pulling out. “Most FPIs including P-note holders moved their investment out of our shores in reaction to fears over the virus impact,” said Amit Banerjee, an independent merchant banker specialising in East Asian funds.

Fund inflow through the route stood at Rs 68,862 crore, Rs 67,281 crore and Rs 64,537 crore at the end of February 2020, January 2020 and December 2019, respectively. However, it was at Rs 69,670 crore at November-end last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
participatory notes P-note investments
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp