After Maruti, Hyundai employees test positive

Hyundai has been receiving a good number of orders online and had pending deliveries of over 20,000 models of new Creta.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:26 AM

The logo of Hyundai Motor

The logo of Hyundai Motor. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Maruti Suzuki,employees of Hyundai Motor India working out of its manufacturing unit located near Chennai have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

At least three employees of Hyundai tested positive following which the company has started massive sanitisation drive at its unit. Top officials of the company said they are dealing the situation with utmost care and production will not be affected in any way.

“As of now, we have no plans to shut the manufacturing unit, “ said a senior official of the  company. Hyundai commenced operations at its plant located in Irungattukottai, on the outskirts of Chennai, on May 8 and was operating as per the SOP recommended by the state and central government.

In an official statement, Hyundai said: “The well-being of our employees is of utmost priority to us. As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is adhering to all the guidelines set by centre/state/district health authorities and has implemented strict staff protocols in relation to social distancing, hygiene, and travel to and from Hyundai facility. All the three employees, who have tested positive, are recovering fast towards normalcy and as per the safety protocol, essential information was shared with district health authorities. In addition, all necessary measures are being taken for contact tracing, self-isolation and sanitation.”

However, the situation has made the auto maker concerned. Hyundai has been receiving a good number of
orders online and had pending deliveries of over 20,000 models of new Creta. The company was upbeat about it’s production and had plans to ramp up the output in weeks to come. But now the authorities are vigilant about the situation.  Even the state government is worried about the scenario as from Monday the MSME units located in 17 industrial estates across Chennai were allowed to resume operations. The safety standards of these firms may not match the big firms even.

hyundai coronavirus
Coronavirus
