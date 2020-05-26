STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bharti Telecom sells 2.75 per cent stake in Airtel for Rs 8,433 crore to institutional investors

Bharti Telecom said that the issue over-subscribed multiple times with healthy mix of all categories of investors, long only and hedge fund investors across geographies in Asia, Europe and US.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

Representational image (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Promoter firm Bharti Telecom has sold 2.75 per cent stake in Airtel to institutional investors in the secondary market, raising over Rs 8,433 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

It said that the sale proceeds will be fully utilised to repay debt at Bharti Telecom and will make the promoter holding company a 'debt free company'. Bharti Group and Singtel will continue to hold a majority stake in Bharti Airtel at 56.23 per cent after the transaction, it added.

ALSO READ| Bharti Telecom's stake sale in Airtel is more of debt relief exercise, feel analysts

Announcing the closure of secondary block placement of Airtel shares, Bharti Telecom said that the issue over-subscribed multiple times with healthy mix of all categories of investors, long only and hedge fund investors across geographies in India, Asia, Europe and the US.

"Bharti Telecom Limited, the promoter company of Bharti Airtel Limited have today sold 2.75 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel to institutional investors through an accelerated book building process in the secondary market," it said.

It added that Bharti Telecom has raised over Rs 8,433 crores (or about USD 1.15 billion) through accelerated book-build offering of equity shares of Bharti Airtel.

The company said that the stake sale was anchored by several existing and new shareholders and several marquee global mutual fund complexes, sovereign wealth Funds, multi-strategy funds and domestic institutional investors in sizable quantities.

ALSO READ| Airtel Payments Bank​ group ties up with Mastercard for farmers, small and medium enterprises

With Bharti Telecom Limited becoming a zero debt company Bharti Airtel's credit profile will also be augmented as it will stand to benefit from deleveraging on a consolidated basis, including any debt of promoter holding company.

"Bharti Group and Singtel, as Bharti Airtel's largest shareholders remain committed to the business and the long term prospects of Bharti Airtel. In the last few years the promoters have invested over Rs 21,000 crores (over USD 3 billion) in Bharti Airtel and stay fully committed to investing further in the business as may be required," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Group Bharti Telecom Airtel Airtel stake sale Airtel debt clearoff
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp