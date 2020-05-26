STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki introduces comprehensive safety norms at used car outlets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines.

Maruti Suzuki showroom

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has introduced comprehensive safety norms at its pre-owned True Value outlets across the country to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. The company's True Value network comprises 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities in India.

MSI said in a statement that the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) ensure maximum hygiene, sanitisation and safety for customers. The SOPs have been implemented in line with government advisories on COVID- 19, it added.

"Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of car, we are fully committed to offer a safe and hygienic experience to our customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

He added that the company has put in place steps to ensure safety, hygiene and sanitation of all customer touchpoints. "Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines," MSI said.

It added that the remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

Coronavirus
