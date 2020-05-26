STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Realme launches smartwatch, TVs in India

The Realme Watch has been priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale starting from June 5 at 12 noon on online platforms like realme.com and Flipkart.

Published: 26th May 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Realme smartwatch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has entered into tech-lifestyle segment on Monday with the launch of a wide range of products — Smart TV to smart watch. With this move, Realme aims take on rivals such as Xiaomi in India.

Realme claimed that it is on the verge of becoming the fastest growing and most popular tech-trendsetter brand in the country by launching its much-awaited set of AIoT offerings like realme Smart TV and realme Watch, along with realme Buds Air Neo and realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2.

Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, Realme India said, “India has always been a top priority market for Realme. We aim to launch multiple AIoT products in 2020 around your ‘Personal, Home, and Travel’ experience along with smartphones. In this scheme of things, we are proud to debut our first smart TV with industry leading MediaTek chipsets and Dolby Audio quad speakers, offering the best sound and picture quality at their prices. Also, we are offering the most functional smart watch in the segment – realme Watch.”

The Realme Watch has been priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale starting from June 5 at 12 noon on online platforms like realme.com and Flipkart. The company also said it will introduce additional strap colors —Red, Blue, and Green soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
smartwatch realme
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp