Realme launches smartwatch, TVs in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has entered into tech-lifestyle segment on Monday with the launch of a wide range of products — Smart TV to smart watch. With this move, Realme aims take on rivals such as Xiaomi in India.

Realme claimed that it is on the verge of becoming the fastest growing and most popular tech-trendsetter brand in the country by launching its much-awaited set of AIoT offerings like realme Smart TV and realme Watch, along with realme Buds Air Neo and realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2.

Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, Realme India said, “India has always been a top priority market for Realme. We aim to launch multiple AIoT products in 2020 around your ‘Personal, Home, and Travel’ experience along with smartphones. In this scheme of things, we are proud to debut our first smart TV with industry leading MediaTek chipsets and Dolby Audio quad speakers, offering the best sound and picture quality at their prices. Also, we are offering the most functional smart watch in the segment – realme Watch.”

The Realme Watch has been priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale starting from June 5 at 12 noon on online platforms like realme.com and Flipkart. The company also said it will introduce additional strap colors —Red, Blue, and Green soon.