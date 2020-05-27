FMCG companies double up on cheaper, value packs as income shrinks

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping back from premiumisation initiatives, household goods makers are turning their attention to cheaper packs of products as declining disposable income force consumers to cut back on spending. Demand for large packs for products ranging from edible oil to packaged food and personal hygiene is becoming weaker, say CEOs, in contrast to what was seen during the first phase of lockdown when shoppers were hoarding large, family packs of staples.

“Our ratio of consumer packs and bulk packs has changed from 65:35 earlier to 85:15 now. This is because we are seeing more people buying smaller packs and also because restaurants and hotels are closed,” said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar. The maker of Fortune oil plans to launch 200 ml packs of edible oil, as against the 1 litre packs which is currently the smallest available pack it offers.

Other FMCG firms such as Dabur, Nestle, ITC and Parle also anticipate that consumers will downtrade and will now look for value pack more than ever. “You will start seeing the smaller packs starting to do better,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said.

For most companies, rural India makes up 30-40 per cent of overall revenue. Not just small packs in categories like biscuits, flour and edible oil but personal hygine is also on the rise and companies are gearing up to push more small packs to drive volumes. Recently, ITC Ltd has launched a hand sanitiser under Savlon brand at a price of half a rupee. The hand sanitiser in a sachet format at a price of `0.50 makes it perhaps the world’s most economical hand sanitiser available today.

Analysts say that consumer spending to remain skewed towards smaller packs over the next 6-12 months. “We believe consumer sentiment will be low and can potentially be worse than 2008-09 levels due to safety and health related concerns over the next 6-12 months. As a result, consumers will be more value conscious and spending will be skewed towards smaller pack sizes,” pointed out Harsha Razdan, Partner and Head, Consumer Markets and Internet Business, KPMG India.

Impluse food maker Cornitios, however, has a constrasting tale to tell. “We are seeing larger pack sizes of snacks moving faster off the shelves,” said Vikram Agarwal,Managing Director, Cornitos, which sells Nachos chips.