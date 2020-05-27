STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FMCG companies double up on cheaper, value packs as income shrinks

Other FMCG firms such as Dabur, Nestle, ITC and Parle also anticipate that consumers will downtrade and will now look for value pack more than ever.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping back from premiumisation initiatives, household goods makers are turning their attention to cheaper packs of products as declining disposable income force consumers to cut back on spending. Demand for large packs for products ranging from edible oil to packaged food and personal hygiene is becoming weaker, say CEOs, in contrast to what was seen during the first phase of lockdown when shoppers were hoarding large, family packs of staples.

“Our ratio of consumer packs and bulk packs has changed from 65:35 earlier to 85:15 now. This is because we are seeing more people buying smaller packs and also because restaurants and hotels are closed,” said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar. The maker of Fortune oil plans to launch 200 ml packs of edible oil, as against the 1 litre packs which is currently the smallest available pack it offers.

Other FMCG firms such as Dabur, Nestle, ITC and Parle also anticipate that consumers will downtrade and will now look for value pack more than ever. “You will start seeing the smaller packs starting to do better,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said.

For most companies, rural India makes up 30-40 per cent of overall revenue. Not just small packs in categories like biscuits, flour and edible oil but personal hygine is also on the rise and companies are gearing up to push more small packs to drive volumes. Recently, ITC Ltd has launched a hand sanitiser under Savlon brand at a price of half a rupee. The hand sanitiser in a sachet format at a price of `0.50 makes it perhaps the world’s most economical hand sanitiser available today.

Analysts say that consumer spending to remain skewed towards smaller packs over the next 6-12 months. “We believe consumer sentiment will be low and can potentially be worse than 2008-09 levels due to safety and health related concerns over the next 6-12 months. As a result, consumers will be more value conscious and spending will be skewed towards smaller pack sizes,” pointed out Harsha Razdan, Partner and Head, Consumer Markets and Internet Business, KPMG India.

Impluse food maker Cornitios, however, has a constrasting tale to tell. “We are seeing larger pack sizes of snacks moving faster off the shelves,” said Vikram Agarwal,Managing Director, Cornitos, which sells Nachos chips. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Value pack FMCG
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp