Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT-R Coupe in India

The company said that with this launch, Mercedes-Benz India looks to further strengthen its position in the luxury performance segment, which logged a robust 54 per cent growth in the previous year.

Published: 27th May 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Coupé

Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Coupé (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday expanded its performance vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of AMG C63 Coupé and AMG GT-R Coupe, priced at Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom India, except Kerala), respectively.

The company said that with this launch, Mercedes-Benz India looks to further strengthen its position in the luxury performance segment, which logged a robust 54 per cent growth in the previous year. With these two new additions, the company has now the widest range of performance vehicles with 15 cars on offer, it said.

"With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk.

He added that encouraging customer demand for top-end AMGs emerging both from metro and non-metro markets validates the company's efforts to introduce new products in the performance segment.

The company's decision to introduce these two products is aimed at expanding the top-of the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019. "We are confident that both these halo products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo," Schwenk added.

