Hyundai forms task force to support customers in cyclone-affected West Bengal

The automaker is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone-affected vehicles.

Published: 28th May 2020 05:32 PM

Cyclone amphan

People wade through a waterlogged street following rains in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has formed a relief task force to support its customers impacted by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

As part of the initiative, the company has positioned dedicated emergency roadside assistance service teams to support the cyclone-affected customers along with over 30 rowing trucks for assistance in case of any vehicle breakdown, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Cyclone Amphan has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal.

 Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers," HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarun Garg said.

The automaker is also offering 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone-affected vehicles, he added.

On Wednesday, Maruti Suzuki India said it has reached out to over 3 lakh  customers in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on May 20 itself through SMS and informed them about preventive measures.

The company also tied up with seven major vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless services to customers, it added.

Maruti network comprises 425 service centres across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Of these, 84 workshops in West Bengal, 58 in Odisha, 72 in Andhra Pradesh and 5 in Jharkhand are operational.

