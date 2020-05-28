STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI cuts interest rates on fixed deposits across tenors

The new rates of interest, effective from Wednesday, shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.

Published: 28th May 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Recently, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said that in the current scenario interest rates are going to reduce. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 40 basis points (bps) across all tenors.

This is the second reduction in fixed deposits interest rates by the lender in May.

It had reduced its deposit rates on May 12.

The new rates of interest, effective from Wednesday, shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.

For deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days, the lender is offering an interest rate of 2.90 per cent as against 3.30 per cent earlier, according to the SBI website.

The revised rate for 180 days to 210 days bracket is 4.40 per cent compared to 4.80 per cent.

FDs maturing in one year to less than two years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.10 per cent as against 5.50 per cent.

Interest rate on deposits in the five years to up to 10 years tenor will be 5.40 per cent compared to 5.70 per cent.

For senior citizens also, interest rates on retail term deposits across all tenors have been cut by up to 40 basis points.

The lender has also slashed interest rates on bulk deposits (Rs 2 crore and above) by up 50 basis points.

Recently, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said that in the current scenario interest rates are going to reduce.

"The reduction in interest rates will be for both borrowers and depositors," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Bank of India interest rate retail term deposits
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp