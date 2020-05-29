STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Capgemini veteran Thierry Delaporte is the new CEO and MD of Wipro, will work out of Paris

Wipro’s incumbent CEO, Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1.

Published: 29th May 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Thierry Delaporte

Thierry Delaporte is the new Wipro CEO

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro has appointed Capgemini’s former Chief Operating Officer, (COO), Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020. Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji.

Wipro’s incumbent CEO, Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1. Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until July 5, the company said in a statement.

Neemuchwala had announced in January that he will step down as the Wipro CEO, one year short of completing his tenure citing family commitments. Wipro Board had began search for the new CEO and asked Neemuchwala to resume his position until a replacement was found.

Delaporte, a Capgemini veteran has spent 25 years in the advisory firm holding various important roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.

“I am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption.  We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth. I want to thank Abid for all that he has done for Wipro and for making this transition as smooth and seamless as possible despite his personal commitments,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

With a bachelors degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University Delaporte is also the co-Founder and President of the not-for-profit organization Life Project 4 Youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thierry Delaporte Wipro CEO Capgemini
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp