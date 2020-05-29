Capgemini veteran Thierry Delaporte is the new CEO and MD of Wipro, will work out of Paris

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro has appointed Capgemini’s former Chief Operating Officer, (COO), Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020. Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji.

Wipro’s incumbent CEO, Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1. Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until July 5, the company said in a statement.

Neemuchwala had announced in January that he will step down as the Wipro CEO, one year short of completing his tenure citing family commitments. Wipro Board had began search for the new CEO and asked Neemuchwala to resume his position until a replacement was found.

Delaporte, a Capgemini veteran has spent 25 years in the advisory firm holding various important roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units.

“I am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth. I want to thank Abid for all that he has done for Wipro and for making this transition as smooth and seamless as possible despite his personal commitments,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

With a bachelors degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University Delaporte is also the co-Founder and President of the not-for-profit organization Life Project 4 Youth.