STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CBDT notifies revised Form 26AS, to now include real estate, share transaction details

The revamped Form 26AS will now come into effect from June 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

In order to fix such confusions, the Income-Tax Department has launched an e-calculator.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The income tax department on Thursday notified the revised Form 26AS, containing details of tax collected or deducted at source which will now include information pertaining to property and share transactions.

With this, Form 26AS has now been revamped to an 'Annual Information Statement' which apart from the TDS/ TCS details, shall now contain comprehensive information relating specified financial transactions, payment of taxes, demand/ refund and pending/completed proceedings undertaken by a taxpayer in a particular financial year that has to be mentioned in the income tax returns.

To implement this, the Budget 2020-21 had introduced a new Section 285BB in the Income Tax Act.

The revamped Form 26AS will now come into effect from June 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Form 26AS is an annual consolidated tax statement that can be accessed from the income-tax website by taxpayers using their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Nangia Andersen Consulting Chairman Rakesh Nangia said the Form 26AS in its new avatar seeks to provide much more comprehensive information regarding taxes paid by a taxpayer, details of pending as well as completed income tax proceedings, status of income tax demand and refund along with details of specified financial transactions undertaken by the taxpayer during a particular financial year such as share purchase and property purchase in a single form/ statement.

"With all the information/ details available at one place, it will also assist tax authorities doing e-assessment and having no/ limited interaction with taxpayers, as tax authorities will be able to easily compare information available in Form 26AS vis-a-vis information reported by taxpayer in ITR and any mismatch may be easily flagged by the systems to tax authorities," Nangia said.

It will also assist the taxpayers to identify and take corrective action, in case any incorrect information/ detail is reported in Form 26AS, he added.

Amit Maheshwari, Partner, AKM Global, said, "The Form 26AS has been made more comprehensive pursuant to the announcements made earlier on several occasions.

It would also include information about financial transactions carried out by the taxpayer and would further ease the tax filing process as much of the information would be extracted from this only."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Board of Direct Taxes Form 26AS TDS TCS Income Tax Income Tax Reyurns
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp