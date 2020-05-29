STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID crisis-hit economy needs support from PSBs: Union Bank of India chief Rajkiran Rai G

Rajkiran felt that the number of PSBs has come down after amalgamation of several lenders, and their ability to lend has increased manifold.

Published: 29th May 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Bank of India CEO Rajkiran Rai G

Union Bank of India CEO Rajkiran Rai G (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The country's economy, which has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, needs support from the public sector banks (PSBs) to boost credit growth, an official said on Friday. The number of PSBs has come down after amalgamation of several lenders, and their ability to lend has increased manifold, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said.

Recently, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were merged into Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank and Andhra and Corporation banks into Union Bank of India.

He said that the lenders will be able to meet the expectations of the business community. Speaking at a webinar session organised by the BCCI, Rai said that there will be a shift of credit growth in favour of the PSBs, adding that depositors will expect an interest rate of 5.5 per cent.

According to him, the issues of the depositors cannot be overlooked, and more stress will have to be given on the liability side to retain customers. Kotak Mahindra Bank whole-time director and president Gaurang Shah said the retail, a low-cost liability base, is key sustenance factor of the banks.

Jana Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Ajay Kanwal said that around 65 per cent of micro-finance borrowers felt the COVID-19 impact to a large extent. He said that customers at the bottom of the pyramid are most vulnerable and the right kind of support should be extended to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkiran Rai G Union Bank of India COVID19 Coronavirus COVID PSBs
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp