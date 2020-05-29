STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

French carmaker Renault announces 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of cost-cutting plans

The company said that the group's global production capacity will be revised from 4 million vehicles in 2019 to 3.3 million by 2024.

Published: 29th May 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault

Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault. (File photo| Reuters)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Struggling French carmaker Renault on Friday announced 15,000 job cuts worldwide as part of a 2 billion-euro cost-cutting plan over three years. Renault said on Friday that nearly 4,600 jobs will be cut in France in addition to more than 10,000 in the rest of the world.

The company said that the group's global production capacity will be revised from 4 million vehicles in 2019 to 3.3 million by 2024. "The difficulties encountered by the group, the major crisis facing the automotive industry and the urgency of the ecological transition are all imperatives that are driving the company to accelerate its transformation," the statement said.

Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of the board of directors of Renault, said, "The planned changes are fundamental to ensure the sustainability of the company and its development over the long term."

The group, which employs 180,000 workers worldwide, announced the suspension of planned capacity increase projects in Morocco and Romania. The group is also considering "adaptation" of its production capacities in Russia and announced the halt of Renault-branded oil-powered car activities in China.

Renault came into the coronavirus crisis in particularly bad shape: Its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi is a major global auto player but has struggled since the 2018 arrest of its longtime star CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Renault reported its first losses in years in 2019. The French government is its single biggest shareholder with a 15-per cent stake, and has been in talks on a 5 billion-euro loan guarantee. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier this week that the group's survival is at stake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Renault Renault job cuts Jean Dominique Senard Renault cost cutting
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp