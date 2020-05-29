STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian banks’ asset quality set to suffer: Ratings agency Fitch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday that Indian banks will see significant asset-quality challenges for the next two years despite regulatory measures.According to the ratings agency, the impact on impaired loan ratios could be anywhere between 2-6 per cent, depending on the severity of stress and banks’ individual risk exposures.

Fitch said that the central bank’s measures puts a heavy burden, particularly on state-owned banks, to bail out the affected sectors. They play a quasi-policy role, considering that much of the recently announced stimulus measures are in the form of new loans.

“We assume that both consumer demand and manufacturing are likely to remain tepid until the rising cases of coronavirus patients are brought under control. The stress is occurring across sectors, but SME and retail are likely to emerge as higher risk due to both stressed industrial activity and rising unemployment,” it said.

It added that recognition of impaired-loans will take longer, and more relaxed lending norms for banks could mean rising balance-sheet risks if banks acquiesce under pressure, despite their heightened risk aversion.

In particular, state-run banks are more at risk due to their weak earnings and limited capital buffers. Besides, they also have a much higher percentage of their loan books under moratorium than private peers. “We expect this share to rise across banks in the next few months,” Fitch noted.

It may be noted that banks have been struggling amidst poor recoveries and rising defaults. According to Fitch, there’s a risk that banks may now extend credit to even structurally weak borrowers with dimmer recovery prospects, due to a one-year moratorium on registering fresh insolvencies. However, delays in resolution will potentially exacerbate future losses once risks manifest over FY21 and FY22, it noted.

SBI deposit rates cut

The country’s largest lender SBI on Thursday reduced interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 40 bps across all tenors.  This is the second reduction in term deposit rates this month.

The new rates, effective from Wednesday, shall be made applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits. The reduction is in line SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar’s recent hints about ensuing interest rate cuts.

“The reduction in interest rates will be for both borrowers and depositors,” he had said. Interest rates for deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days have hit a low of 2.90% as against 3.30%.

