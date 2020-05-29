STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tests 9,400 level

After touching a low of 31,823.80 in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 312.34 points or 0.97 per cent down at 31,888.25.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Friday dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries amid weak cues from global markets.

After touching a low of 31,823.80 in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 312.34 points or 0.97 per cent down at 31,888.25.

Similarly, NSE Nifty fell 95.75 points or 1.01 per cent to 9,394.35.

Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and L&T were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer rallied 595.37 points or 1.88 per cent to finish at 32,200.59, and the broader Nifty climbed 175.15 points or 1.88 per cent to 9,490.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 2,354.14 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

Domestic investor sentiment turned weak ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, scheduled for release later in the day, traders said.

Experts believe that the rate of growth for the last quarter may still be in the lower single digit, while the numbers for the current quarter may reflect the actual distress in the economy.

Further, investors continue to remain cautious as COVID-19 cases as India registered biggest single-day spike of 7,466 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.65 lakh and the death toll climbed to 4,706, as per health ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 58.10 lakh and the deceased tally stood around 3.60 lakh.

Meanwhile, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains, while those in Shanghai were flat.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.08 per cent lower at USD 35.64 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Nifty HDFC Bank Infosys TCS Reliance Industries
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp