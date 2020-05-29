STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro appoints Deepak M Satwalekar as Independent Director

Satwalekar has been the Managing Director of HDFC Ltd and subsequently the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance.

Published: 29th May 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak M Satwalekar

Newly-appointed Wipro director Deepak M Satwalekar (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

BENGALURU: IT service major Wipro Limited on Friday announced the appointment of financial services professional Deepak M Satwalekar to its Board of Directors for five years effective July 1, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

He will serve as an Independent Director on the board and will bring a wealth of experience to Wipro having spent over four decades in the financial services industry and as an advisor and Board member of companies from diverse industries, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Satwalekar has been the Managing Director of HDFC Ltd and subsequently the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

ALSO READ| Capgemini veteran Thierry Delaporte is the new CEO and MD of Wipro, will work out of Paris

He has also been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), the statement said.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said, "With his deep repository of knowledge spanning across the financial services sector, sharp business acumen, understanding of technology and as a strong votary of the highest standards of corporate governance, his invaluable experience will immensely benefit Wipro."

Satwalekar is a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and currently the Chairman, Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wipro Wipro director Wipro BoD Deepak M Satwalekar
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp