STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

After Uber, Zomato brings out talent directory to help laid-off employees find jobs

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the hiring managers who need more details of the laid-off employees can write to the company directly. 

Published: 30th May 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy, Zomato

Zomato and Swiggy delivery boys sitting at connaught place in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

After global firms like Uber, Airbnb, homegrown food delivery major, Zomato has said that it has brought out a unique "talent directory" of its laid-off employees to help them find a new source of employment. 

At a time when the startups globally have gone for major retrenchments to cut costs during the COVID pandemic, many companies in healthcare, FMCG, e-commerce and advanced IT sectors are still hiring.

The idea behind making the live list of the laid-off employees is to assist the recruitment agencies, hiring managers find the prospects for the job role through location/ resume/qualification filters.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the hiring managers who need more details of the laid-off employees can write to the company directly. 

"Zomato has been built by some of the most passionate people, who have brought us closer to our vision every day. A humble request to all organizations that are hiring to review the Zomato Talent Directory. We are deeply grateful to have had these folks as part of our journey. And we assure you, you will be too. If you need a more curated/filtered list, please write to us at talentdirectory@zomato.com," Goyal tweeted.

He had earlier announced that nearly 13% of the food tech company's workforce (nearly 520 employees) will be laid-off citing the reason for not having enough work for the departing employees. 

As Zomato’s mainstay food delivery business shrank since the outbreak of COVID, it has forayed into the delivery of essentials and alcohol to cater to the new markets emerging out of the crisis. Besides, the Gurgaon-headquartered firm has also cut the salaries for the rest of the employees by as much as 50% with food delivery orders plummeting by over 80% in the past two months.

Rival Swiggy also cut 11,00 jobs after witnessing a massive loss in business and has temporarily closed a section of its cloud kitchen services.

India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed lay-offs in thousands of numbers with business models crashing and investments slowing down

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zomato COVID coronavirus covid-19
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp