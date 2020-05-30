After Uber, Zomato brings out talent directory to help laid-off employees find jobs

By Express News Service

After global firms like Uber, Airbnb, homegrown food delivery major, Zomato has said that it has brought out a unique "talent directory" of its laid-off employees to help them find a new source of employment.

At a time when the startups globally have gone for major retrenchments to cut costs during the COVID pandemic, many companies in healthcare, FMCG, e-commerce and advanced IT sectors are still hiring.

The idea behind making the live list of the laid-off employees is to assist the recruitment agencies, hiring managers find the prospects for the job role through location/ resume/qualification filters.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the hiring managers who need more details of the laid-off employees can write to the company directly.

"Zomato has been built by some of the most passionate people, who have brought us closer to our vision every day. A humble request to all organizations that are hiring to review the Zomato Talent Directory. We are deeply grateful to have had these folks as part of our journey. And we assure you, you will be too. If you need a more curated/filtered list, please write to us at talentdirectory@zomato.com," Goyal tweeted.

He had earlier announced that nearly 13% of the food tech company's workforce (nearly 520 employees) will be laid-off citing the reason for not having enough work for the departing employees.

As Zomato’s mainstay food delivery business shrank since the outbreak of COVID, it has forayed into the delivery of essentials and alcohol to cater to the new markets emerging out of the crisis. Besides, the Gurgaon-headquartered firm has also cut the salaries for the rest of the employees by as much as 50% with food delivery orders plummeting by over 80% in the past two months.

Rival Swiggy also cut 11,00 jobs after witnessing a massive loss in business and has temporarily closed a section of its cloud kitchen services.

India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed lay-offs in thousands of numbers with business models crashing and investments slowing down