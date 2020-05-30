STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Axis Securities rolls out 2/3/5-days work-from-home model

After the lockdown, Axis Securities plans to open its offices in three phases, depending on the situation and guidelines from the government.

work from home

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Brokerage Axis Securities has rolled out a two/three/five days work-from-home model to ensure that a minimum number of people are working from office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this model, employees will work from office for two, three or five days in a week, depending on the criticality, complexity and role requirement.

"Depending on the intensity or the necessity, we have categorised people on the 2D/3D/5D model. We have also taken some filters like if the person has old-age people at home or small children he/she is not called to office. We have worked on all the combinations and we are ready on that," Axis Securities MD and CEO B Gopkumar said.

In the first phase, 10 per cent of employees, which includes team leaders and department heads, will work from offices through a roster.

In the second phase, the number will increase to 30 per cent, and in phase three (depending on the government guidelines), 60 per cent of the staff will work from the office.

The company has also made some infrastructural changes in its offices, like limiting the number of seating arrangements, to adhere to social distancing.

Multiple digital employee engagements and well-being programs have been initiated during the lockdown, such as yoga for leadership and Gurukul - The Learning Curve, Gopkumar said, adding that 'Leadership Connect' sessions are also being organised to address concerns and manage anxieties of employees.

The lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak has been in place across the country since March 25.

The lockdown has been extended four times. The current phase is in force till May 31.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1.73 lakh, while the death toll is close to 5,000.

Work from home Axis Securities
Coronavirus
