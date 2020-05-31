Fiscal deficit may increase up to 5.5 per cent of GDP in FY21

Anuradha Shukla By

NEW DELHI: With high expenditure needed to boost the economy from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with forecasts of subdued revenue collections, finance ministry officials expect the fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year to rise to as much as 5.2-5.5 per cent of the year’s GDP.

“Last year, it was worse than anticipated. Going by the current scenario, the financial year started with a lockdown, so revenue collection will be subdued. Expenditure will be high in order to boost the economy. So, preliminary internal assessments suggest that fiscal deficit will be between 5.2 to 5.5 per cent of GDP,” a senior finance ministry source said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February, had invoked the 0.5 per cent escape clause to revise the fiscal deficit target for FY20 from 3.3 per cent to 3.8 per cent. However, according to data released on Friday by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit for financial year 2019-20 now stands at 4.59 percent, a breach of 0.7 per cent or a `1.69 lakh crore increase in India’s deficit.

According to the date released, the government’s revenue for the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 was Rs 16.82 lakh crore, which was just 91 per cent of the full year’s target of `18.50 lakh crore. And, this is not just because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past three consecutive years, the government has consistently missed its tax revenue targets. If the CGA data for April is to be believed, there has been a clear contraction in revenue collections amidst the lockdown, with net tax revenue for April standing at Rs 21,412 crore, against April 2019 collections of Rs 71,637 crore.

Total revenue was Rs 27,183 crore, compared with Rs 94,930 crore for the same period last year. However, expenditure for April was Rs 3.07 lakh crore against Rs 2.55 lakh crore in April 2019.

The officials added that the finance ministry was concerned over the spread of the pandemic in high-revenue generating states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Much will depend on how quickly we restart economic activities. Cases in industrial states are matter of concern. So, we will be lucky if revenue collection meet even previous year level, “ the official added.

Future Bleak

Ministry concerned with spread of pandemic in high-revenue states

Much will depend on how quickly the economy is able to restart, officials say