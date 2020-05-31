STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fiscal deficit may increase up to 5.5 per cent of GDP in FY21

Data released on Friday by the Comptroller General of Accounts shows that fiscal deficit for FY20 has risen to as much as 4.59%

Published: 31st May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With high expenditure needed to boost the economy from the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with forecasts of subdued revenue collections, finance ministry officials expect the fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year to rise to as much as 5.2-5.5 per cent of the year’s GDP.

“Last year, it was worse than anticipated. Going by the current scenario, the financial year started with a lockdown, so revenue collection will be subdued. Expenditure will be high in order to boost the economy. So, preliminary internal assessments suggest that fiscal deficit will be between 5.2 to 5.5 per cent of GDP,” a senior finance ministry source said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February, had invoked the 0.5 per cent escape clause to revise the fiscal deficit target for FY20 from 3.3 per cent to 3.8 per cent. However, according to data released on Friday by the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit for financial year 2019-20 now stands at 4.59 percent, a breach of 0.7 per cent or a `1.69 lakh crore increase in India’s deficit. 

According to the date released, the government’s revenue for the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 was Rs 16.82 lakh crore, which was just 91 per cent of the full year’s target of `18.50 lakh crore. And, this is not just because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past three consecutive years, the government has consistently missed its tax revenue targets. If the CGA data for April is to be believed, there has been a clear contraction in revenue collections amidst the lockdown, with net tax revenue for April standing at Rs 21,412 crore, against April 2019 collections of Rs 71,637 crore.

Total revenue was Rs 27,183 crore, compared with Rs 94,930 crore for the same period last year. However, expenditure for April was Rs 3.07 lakh crore against Rs 2.55 lakh crore in April 2019.

The officials added that the finance ministry was concerned over the spread of the pandemic in high-revenue generating states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Much will depend on how quickly we restart economic activities. Cases in industrial states are matter of concern. So, we will be lucky if revenue collection meet even previous year level, “ the official added.

Future Bleak

Ministry concerned with spread of pandemic in high-revenue states

Much will depend on how quickly the economy is able to restart, officials say

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP Fiscal Deficit
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp